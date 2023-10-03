Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 613.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 620.35 and closed at 613.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 633.1, while the lowest was 616.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 241,475.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The total BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 334,281.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹613.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on BSE recorded a volume of 334,281 shares. The closing price for the stock was 613.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.