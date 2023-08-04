Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

Tata Motors opened at ₹624.25 and closed at ₹622.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹626.25 and a low of ₹614.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,022.97 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,108,607 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.7, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹618.8
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is ₹615.7. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.1 units.
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹618, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹618.8
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹618, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.75, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹618.8
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹623.75, which represents a 0.8% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.95.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.8, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹622.7
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹618.8 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹622.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a total volume of 1,108,607 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹622.7.
