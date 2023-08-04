Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 618.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors opened at 624.25 and closed at 622.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 626.25 and a low of 614.35. The market capitalization of the company is 237,022.97 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,108,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.7, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹618.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 615.7. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.1 units.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹618, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹618.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 618, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.75, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹618.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 623.75, which represents a 0.8% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.95.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.8, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹622.7

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 618.8 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹622.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a total volume of 1,108,607 shares. The closing price for the stock was 622.7.

