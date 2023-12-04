comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 705.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 709.7 and closed at 706.25. The highest price reached during the day was 711.4, while the lowest price was 703. The company's market capitalization is 270,360.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 717, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 818,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:36:29 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10474.45-109.6-1.0410846.18076.65316412.25
Tata Motors706.350.650.09717.0375.5270521.26
Tata Motors DVR476.91.40.29489.05190.65182645.41
Ashok Leyland175.8-0.55-0.31191.45133.151617.12
Jupiter Wagons341.55-0.3-0.09412.579.313233.27
04 Dec 2023, 10:20:55 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹707.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹705.7

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 707.1, with a percentage change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the value has increased by 1.4 points.

04 Dec 2023, 10:12:38 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 704.85 and a high price of 716.2 on the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 10:09:46 AM IST

Tata Motors December futures opened at 719.5 as against previous close of 708.4

Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 708.5, has a bid price of 711.5 and an offer price of 711.65. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is also 1425. The stock has a substantial open interest of 61353375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:55:15 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹708, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹705.7

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 708, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock is performing positively.

04 Dec 2023, 09:51:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months11.84%
6 Months31.64%
YTD81.84%
1 Year60.97%
04 Dec 2023, 09:10:33 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹715.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹705.7

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 715.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, this data alone does not provide enough information to make an informed analysis of the stock's performance. Additional factors such as market trends, industry conditions, and company news should be considered to assess the overall outlook for Tata Motors stock.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12:48 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹706.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a trading volume of 818,163 shares. The closing price for the stock was 706.25.

