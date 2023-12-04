Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹709.7 and closed at ₹706.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹711.4, while the lowest price was ₹703. The company's market capitalization is ₹270,360.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹717, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 818,163 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10474.45 -109.6 -1.04 10846.1 8076.65 316412.25 Tata Motors 706.35 0.65 0.09 717.0 375.5 270521.26 Tata Motors DVR 476.9 1.4 0.29 489.05 190.65 182645.41 Ashok Leyland 175.8 -0.55 -0.31 191.45 133.1 51617.12 Jupiter Wagons 341.55 -0.3 -0.09 412.5 79.3 13233.27

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹707.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹705.7 Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹707.1, with a percentage change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the value has increased by 1.4 points.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock reached a low price of ₹704.85 and a high price of ₹716.2 on the current day.

Tata Motors December futures opened at 719.5 as against previous close of 708.4 Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 708.5, has a bid price of 711.5 and an offer price of 711.65. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is also 1425. The stock has a substantial open interest of 61353375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹708, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹705.7 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹708, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock is performing positively.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.75% 3 Months 11.84% 6 Months 31.64% YTD 81.84% 1 Year 60.97%

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹715.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹705.7 The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹715.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, this data alone does not provide enough information to make an informed analysis of the stock's performance. Additional factors such as market trends, industry conditions, and company news should be considered to assess the overall outlook for Tata Motors stock.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹706.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a trading volume of 818,163 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹706.25.