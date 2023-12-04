Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹709.7 and closed at ₹706.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹711.4, while the lowest price was ₹703. The company's market capitalization is ₹270,360.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹717, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 818,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.