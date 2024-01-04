Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹786 and closed at ₹784.55. The stock had a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹776.20. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹299,362.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹804 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 652,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 795. The bid price is slightly higher at 797.4, while the offer price is at 797.65. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 60,884,550.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹794, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 12.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.62% and the net change in price is ₹12.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.47%
|3 Months
|16.41%
|6 Months
|32.84%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|98.39%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹797.25, which represents a 2.03% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 15.9 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 652,481 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹784.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!