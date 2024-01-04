Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 781.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 786 and closed at 784.55. The stock had a high of 790 and a low of 776.20. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 299,362.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 804 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 652,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 797.1 as against previous close of 784.5

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 795. The bid price is slightly higher at 797.4, while the offer price is at 797.65. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 60,884,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹794, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹781.35

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 794, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 12.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.62% and the net change in price is 12.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.47%
3 Months16.41%
6 Months32.84%
YTD0.19%
1 Year98.39%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹797.25, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹781.35

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 797.25, which represents a 2.03% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 15.9 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹784.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 652,481 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 784.55.

