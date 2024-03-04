Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹988.9 and closed at ₹977.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹992.8 and the low was ₹981.75. The market capitalization was ₹378,730.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹992.8 and ₹400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.