Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 977.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 988.9 and closed at 977.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 992.8 and the low was 981.75. The market capitalization was 378,730.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 992.8 and 400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:06 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹977.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE traded a volume of 66,457 shares with a closing price of 977.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie