Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 630.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 632.5 and closed at 630.35. The stock reached a high of 632.55 and a low of 618.65. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 237,625.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 831,383 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Tata Motors stock in focus as Tata Technologies IPO files addendum for DRHP

Tata Motors shares may go up to 680 apiece levels in near term as auto stock will be in focus after

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-stock-in-focus-as-tata-technologies-ipo-files-addendum-for-drhp-11696390677779.html

04 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.3, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹630.35

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 620.3. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 10.05 units.

04 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹630.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 831,383 shares with a closing price of 630.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.