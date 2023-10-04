Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹632.5 and closed at ₹630.35. The stock reached a high of ₹632.55 and a low of ₹618.65. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹237,625.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 831,383 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.