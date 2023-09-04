comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 611.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 603.55 and closed at 601.1. The stock reached a high of 614.8 and a low of 601.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 234,111.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,215 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:36 AM IST

Tata Motors September futures opened at 615.6 as against previous close of 613.95

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 610.45. The bid price is 613.3 and the offer price is 613.65. The offer quantity is 1425 while the bid quantity is 4275. The open interest stands at 61511550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:12 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹610.35, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 610.35, with a percentage change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.14% and the overall change in value is -0.85. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:49:13 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹610.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 610.2 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the value of Tata Motors stock.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months9.1%
6 Months42.8%
YTD57.55%
1 Year30.91%
04 Sep 2023, 09:34:53 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:08:50 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹611.2, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹601.1

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 611.2. There has been a 1.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.1.

04 Sep 2023, 08:03:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹601.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 1,454,215 shares. The closing price for the stock was 601.1.

