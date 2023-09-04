Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹603.55 and closed at ₹601.1. The stock reached a high of ₹614.8 and a low of ₹601.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹234,111.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,215 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors September futures opened at 615.6 as against previous close of 613.95 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 610.45. The bid price is 613.3 and the offer price is 613.65. The offer quantity is 1425 while the bid quantity is 4275. The open interest stands at 61511550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.01% 3 Months 9.1% 6 Months 42.8% YTD 57.55% 1 Year 30.91%

