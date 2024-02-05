Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 7.42 %. The stock closed at 878.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 944.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 886.8 and closed at 878.35. The stock had a high of 895.75 and a low of 876.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 336,698.99 crore rupees. The 52-week high of the stock is 901.9 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 741,857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tata Motors February futures opened at 932.6 as against previous close of 884.6

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 944.3. The bid price is 948.2, while the offer price is 948.55. The bid quantity stands at 2850, and the offer quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 62340900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹944.05, up 7.42% from yesterday's ₹878.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 944.05, with a percent change of 7.42 and a net change of 65.25. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 7.42% and a net increase of 65.25 points. This suggests positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by strong financial performance or positive news developments. Investors may view this as a bullish signal, indicating potential further upside for Tata Motors stock.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.24%
3 Months21.18%
6 Months42.89%
YTD12.67%
1 Year97.56%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹942, up 7.19% from yesterday's ₹878.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 942, with a percent change of 7.19 and a net change of 63.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹878.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 741,857 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 878.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!