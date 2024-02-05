Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹886.8 and closed at ₹878.35. The stock had a high of ₹895.75 and a low of ₹876.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 336,698.99 crore rupees. The 52-week high of the stock is 901.9 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 741,857 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 944.3. The bid price is 948.2, while the offer price is 948.55. The bid quantity stands at 2850, and the offer quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 62340900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹944.05, with a percent change of 7.42 and a net change of 65.25. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 7.42% and a net increase of 65.25 points. This suggests positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by strong financial performance or positive news developments. Investors may view this as a bullish signal, indicating potential further upside for Tata Motors stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.24%
|3 Months
|21.18%
|6 Months
|42.89%
|YTD
|12.67%
|1 Year
|97.56%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹942, with a percent change of 7.19 and a net change of 63.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 741,857 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹878.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!