Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 781.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 797.25 and closed at 781.35 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 801.85, while the lowest was 791.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 304,841.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 804, and the 52-week low is 381. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 652,726.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹795.65, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹781.35

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 795.65. It has increased by 1.83% or 14.3 points.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹781.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 652,726 shares. The closing price for the day was 781.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.