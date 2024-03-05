Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets on Market Decline

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 988.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹992.95, reached a high of ₹995.75, and a low of ₹980 before closing at ₹988.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹378,270.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹979.9, and the low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 655,419 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:06:27 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹987.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹988.4
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹987.2, with a net change of -1.2 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹988.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 655419 shares with a closing price of ₹988.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!