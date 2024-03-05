Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets on Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 988.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 992.95, reached a high of 995.75, and a low of 980 before closing at 988.4. The market capitalization stood at 378,270.75 crore. The 52-week high was 979.9, and the low was 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 655,419 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹987.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹988.4

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 987.2, with a net change of -1.2 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹988.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 655419 shares with a closing price of 988.4.

