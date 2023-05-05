Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Tata Motors

The current session data of Tata Motors shows that the open price was 482.75, the highest price reached was 486.5, and the lowest price reached was 479.

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' open price was 482.75, and the close price was 483.9. The stock's high for the day was 486.5, while the low was 479. The company's market cap was 184,123.74 crore, and its 52-week high was 494.5, while the 52-week low was 366.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors volume was 513,232 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:15:54 AM IST

Tata Motors trading at ₹480.75, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹483.9

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company recorded a volume of 513,232 shares. The closing price for the day was 483.9.

