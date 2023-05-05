Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' open price was ₹482.75, and the close price was ₹483.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹486.5, while the low was ₹479. The company's market cap was ₹184,123.74 crore, and its 52-week high was ₹494.5, while the 52-week low was ₹366.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors volume was 513,232 shares.