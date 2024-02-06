Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 926.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 942 and closed at 878.8. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 949.6, while the lowest price was 915.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 355,089.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.9, and the 52-week low is 400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,087 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹939, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹926.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 939, with a 1.32% increase. This translates to a net change of 12.2 points.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹878.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 2,818,087 shares and closed at a price of 878.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!