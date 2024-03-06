Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soaring in Today's Trading

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1021.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of ₹1031.7, a close price of ₹987.2, a high of ₹1065.6, and a low of ₹1005.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹391,586.1 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹995.75, and the 52-week low was at ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4,240,454 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1023.55 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
06 Mar 2024, 09:39:22 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
6.66%
3 Months
35.57%
6 Months
67.21%
YTD
31.02%
1 Year
132.2%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02:58 AM IST
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of ₹1021.95, with a percent change of 3.52 and a net change of 34.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.
06 Mar 2024, 08:09:13 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹987.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,240,454 with a closing price of ₹987.2.
