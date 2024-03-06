Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soaring in Today's Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of ₹1031.7, a close price of ₹987.2, a high of ₹1065.6, and a low of ₹1005.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹391,586.1 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹995.75, and the 52-week low was at ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4,240,454 shares traded.
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1023.55 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.66%
|3 Months
|35.57%
|6 Months
|67.21%
|YTD
|31.02%
|1 Year
|132.2%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of ₹1021.95, with a percent change of 3.52 and a net change of 34.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,240,454 with a closing price of ₹987.2.
