Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soaring in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1021.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of 1031.7, a close price of 987.2, a high of 1065.6, and a low of 1005.35. The market capitalization stood at 391,586.1 crore. The 52-week high was at 995.75, and the 52-week low was at 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4,240,454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1023.55, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1021.95

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1023.55 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.66%
3 Months35.57%
6 Months67.21%
YTD31.02%
1 Year132.2%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1021.95, up 3.52% from yesterday's ₹987.2

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of 1021.95, with a percent change of 3.52 and a net change of 34.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹987.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,240,454 with a closing price of 987.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!