Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 647.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 661 and closed at 636.8. The highest price reached during the day was 665.45, while the lowest price was 646. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was 248,178.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 677.9 and 375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,265,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹649.3, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹647.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 649.3. There has been a 0.23% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.23% or 1.5.

06 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹647.8, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹636.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 647.8. There has been a 1.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11. The stock appears to be performing positively.

06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹636.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 2,265,004 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 636.8.

