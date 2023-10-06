Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 619.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 619.45 and closed at 613.5. The stock had a high of 621.4 and a low of 614.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 237,338.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 302,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹619.55

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 628, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.36% and has gained 8.45 points.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹613.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 302,387 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 613.5.

