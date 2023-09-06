Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 611.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 609.05 and closed at 608.8. The stock reached a high of 618.8 and a low of 608.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 234,054.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 373,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹608.3, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹611.05

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 608.3, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change in the stock price is -2.75, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, potentially indicating a negative trend or market sentiment towards Tata Motors.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months38.87%
YTD57.53%
1 Year33.15%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹611.05, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹608.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 611.05. It has seen a 0.37% increase in its price, with a net change of 2.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

06 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹608.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a BSE volume of 373,652 shares. The closing price for the stock was 608.8.

