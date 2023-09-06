Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Slumps in Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹609.05 and closed at ₹608.8. The stock reached a high of ₹618.8 and a low of ₹608.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹234,054.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 373,652.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹608.3, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change in the stock price is -2.75, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, potentially indicating a negative trend or market sentiment towards Tata Motors.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|4.97%
|6 Months
|38.87%
|YTD
|57.53%
|1 Year
|33.15%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹611.05. It has seen a 0.37% increase in its price, with a net change of 2.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a BSE volume of 373,652 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹608.8.
