LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stocks soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 625 and closed at 618.8. The highest price reached during the day was 625.25, while the lowest was 612.7. The market capitalization of the company is 235,395.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 670,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49:08 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.1, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹614.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 615.1 with a 0.09 percent change and a net change of 0.55.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:33:25 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹616.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹614.55

Based on the current data of Tata Motors stock, the price is 616.25. There has been a 0.28% percent change, with a net change of 1.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:17:36 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.35, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹614.55

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 615.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 0.8.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01:40 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹614.55

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 613.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45:55 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹614.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 614.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the value of Tata Motors shares.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:37:10 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹612.7, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹614.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 612.7. There has been a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.85. This suggests that the stock price has experienced a slight decrease.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:32 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:21:16 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹615, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹614.55

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 615, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.07% compared to the previous trading session, and the net change in the stock price is 0.45 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03:10 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.55, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹618.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 614.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.69%, resulting in a net change of -4.25. This indicates a downward trend in the stock performance.

07 Aug 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 670,421 shares with a closing price of 618.8.

