Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 939.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 939 and closed at 926.8. The highest price of the day was 941, while the lowest price was 928.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 359,936.12 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 949.6 and 400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 916,894.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹941.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹939.45

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 941.85, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

07 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.4%
3 Months31.05%
6 Months54.71%
YTD20.46%
1 Year112.57%
07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹939.45, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹926.8

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 939.45, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 12.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.36% and has gained 12.65 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹926.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE recorded a volume of 916,894 shares with a closing price of 926.8.

