Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹939 and closed at ₹926.8. The highest price of the day was ₹941, while the lowest price was ₹928.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹359,936.12 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹949.6 and ₹400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 916,894.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹941.85, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.4%
|3 Months
|31.05%
|6 Months
|54.71%
|YTD
|20.46%
|1 Year
|112.57%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹939.45, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 12.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.36% and has gained 12.65 points.
On the last day, Tata Motors BSE recorded a volume of 916,894 shares with a closing price of ₹926.8.
