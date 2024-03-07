Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Slide on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1021.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1029.95 and closed at 1021.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 1030.6, while the low was 1009. The market capitalization stood at 389,919.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1065.6 and 400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,148,559 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1017.6, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1021.95

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1017.6 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1021.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE trading volume was 1,148,559 shares with a closing price of 1,021.95.

