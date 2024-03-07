Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Slide on Market Downturn

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1029.95 and closed at ₹1021.95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1030.6, while the low was ₹1009. The market capitalization stood at ₹389,919.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1065.6 and ₹400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,148,559 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1017.6 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Motors BSE trading volume was 1,148,559 shares with a closing price of ₹1,021.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!