Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Sees Positive Movement Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 645.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 647.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 653 and closed at 647.8. The stock had a high of 653 and a low of 643.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 247,469.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 899,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹647.6, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹645.95

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 647.6. It has experienced a 0.26 percent change, with a net change of 1.65.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Motors November futures opened at 650.05 as against previous close of 649.7

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 646.85. The bid price stands at 650.2 with a bid quantity of 4275, while the offer price is 650.5 with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for the stock is 68,457,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock has reached a low price of 644.1 and a high price of 648.15 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹647.8

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 645.95. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which means the stock has decreased by 1.85.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months7.62%
6 Months29.08%
YTD66.53%
1 Year51.89%
07 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹647.8

The current data on Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 645.95, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.85. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹647.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 899,686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 647.8 per share.

