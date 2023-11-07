Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Sees Positive Movement Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹653 and closed at ₹647.8. The stock had a high of ₹653 and a low of ₹643.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹247,469.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 899,686 shares.
Tata Motors stock has reached a low price of ₹644.1 and a high price of ₹648.15 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|7.62%
|6 Months
|29.08%
|YTD
|66.53%
|1 Year
|51.89%
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 899,686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹647.8 per share.
