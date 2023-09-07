Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 611.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 611 and closed at 611.05. The stock had a high of 612 and a low of 605.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 233,775.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 290,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹610.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹611.05

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 610.25, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹611.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 290,810 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 611.05.

