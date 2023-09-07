Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets Amidst Market Downturn

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹611 and closed at ₹611.05. The stock had a high of ₹612 and a low of ₹605.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹233,775.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 290,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
