Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹618.55 and closed at ₹614.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹618.6, while the lowest price was ₹608.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹233,479.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 850,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.