Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹618.55 and closed at ₹614.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹618.6, while the lowest price was ₹608.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹233,479.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 850,986 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:26:41 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹614.55 yesterday
