Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' stock opened at 618.55 and closed at 614.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 618.6, while the lowest price was 608.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 233,479.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 850,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹614.55 yesterday

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.