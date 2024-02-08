Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors shares dip in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 939.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 943.55 and closed at 939.45. The stock had a high of 944.55 and a low of 928.25. The market capitalization of the company is 357,675.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6, while the 52-week low is 400.4. The stock saw a total BSE volume of 390,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.61%
3 Months30.87%
6 Months50.0%
YTD19.73%
1 Year114.44%
08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹933.55, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹939.45

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 933.55, with a net change of -5.9 and a percent change of -0.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹939.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,616 shares with a closing price of 939.45.

