Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors shares dip in trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹943.55 and closed at ₹939.45. The stock had a high of ₹944.55 and a low of ₹928.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹357,675.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6, while the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The stock saw a total BSE volume of 390,616 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.61%
|3 Months
|30.87%
|6 Months
|50.0%
|YTD
|19.73%
|1 Year
|114.44%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹933.55, with a net change of -5.9 and a percent change of -0.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, Tata Motors BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,616 shares with a closing price of ₹939.45.
