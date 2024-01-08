Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors stocks opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹795.65. The stock reached a high of ₹805.85 and a low of ₹787.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at ₹302,887.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.85, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for Tata Motors stocks on that day was 908,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.