Tata Motors sees stock boost in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Tata Motors

The current session data for Tata Motors shows that the stock opened at 478.45, reached a high of 490.4 and a low of 478.45.

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' open price was 478.45 and the close price was 477.2. The high for the day was 488.35 and the low was 478.45. The market capitalization was 187,034.49 crore. The 52-week high was 494.5 and the 52-week low was 366.05. The BSE volume for the day was 324,854 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tata Motors trading at ₹490.15, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹477.2

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 490.15, with a 2.71% increase in percentage change and a net change of 12.95. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market and investors are showing confidence in the company. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock's performance, and it may change over time.

08 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST Tata Motors trading at ₹489.5, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹477.2

Tata Motors' stock price is currently at 489.5, which has increased by 2.58% or 12.3 points.

08 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST Tata Motors trading at ₹488.0, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹477.2

As of the latest data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 488.0, which represents a 2.26 percent increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 10.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

08 May 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Motors trading at ₹487, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹477.2

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 487, which represents a 2.05% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 9.8.

08 May 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Motors closed at ₹477.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on BSE, a total of 332,271 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 477.2. More information is needed to provide a comprehensive summary.

