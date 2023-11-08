Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹645.45 and closed at ₹645.95. The highest price of the day was ₹649.8, while the lowest price was ₹643.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹247,163.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 356,829 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Tata Motors Top active call options for Tata Motors at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹660.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.9 (+2.41%) & ₹10.65 (+1.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Motors at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.7 (-6.07%) & ₹9.9 (-6.6%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10315.05 65.05 0.63 10846.1 8076.65 311597.09 Tata Motors 647.4 2.25 0.35 677.9 375.5 247944.31 Tata Motors DVR 437.05 3.9 0.9 449.65 190.65 167383.47 Ashok Leyland 170.7 1.9 1.13 191.45 133.1 50119.69 Jupiter Wagons 320.05 13.05 4.25 412.5 72.5 12400.25

Tata Motors November futures opened at 649.85 as against previous close of 648.5 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 647.85. The bid price is 650.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 650.55. The bid quantity stands at 2850, indicating potential buying interest. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 1425. The stock has a high open interest of 68,921,550, suggesting significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low price of ₹646.2 and a high price of ₹649.45.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.6% 3 Months 7.69% 6 Months 28.07% YTD 66.26% 1 Year 48.28%

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹645.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 356,829. The closing price for the stock was ₹645.95.