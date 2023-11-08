comScore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges on positive trading day

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 645.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 646.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 645.45 and closed at 645.95. The highest price of the day was 649.8, while the lowest price was 643.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 247,163.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 356,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:05:20 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹646.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹645.15

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 646.7. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 10:49:04 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.9 (+2.41%) & 10.65 (+1.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.7 (-6.07%) & 9.9 (-6.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39:10 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10315.0565.050.6310846.18076.65311597.09
Tata Motors647.42.250.35677.9375.5247944.31
Tata Motors DVR437.053.90.9449.65190.65167383.47
Ashok Leyland170.71.91.13191.45133.150119.69
Jupiter Wagons320.0513.054.25412.572.512400.25
08 Nov 2023, 10:25:48 AM IST

Tata Motors November futures opened at 649.85 as against previous close of 648.5

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 647.85. The bid price is 650.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 650.55. The bid quantity stands at 2850, indicating potential buying interest. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 1425. The stock has a high open interest of 68,921,550, suggesting significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:25:10 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹647.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹645.15

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 647.6 with a 0.38 percent change and a net change of 2.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24:49 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 646.2 and a high price of 649.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00:09 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45:08 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹647.65, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹645.15

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 647.65. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.5 Rs.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months7.69%
6 Months28.07%
YTD66.26%
1 Year48.28%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00:07 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.15, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹645.95

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 645.15, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.12% and the actual decrease in value is 0.8.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13:16 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹645.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 356,829. The closing price for the stock was 645.95.

Recommended For You
