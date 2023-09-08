comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Soar in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 614.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 611.7 and closed at 610.25. The stock's high for the day was 616.6, while the low was 609.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 235,499.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 578,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09:13 AM IST

Tata Motors September futures opened at 619.95 as against previous close of 618.1

Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 619.15, has a bid price of 622.5 and an offer price of 622.55. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1425. The stock has an open interest of 62,668,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:08:07 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹614.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 620.85, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.99% from the previous trading session and the net change in price is 6.1. It suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Sep 2023, 09:44:46 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹614.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 615.8, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Tata Motors.

08 Sep 2023, 09:31:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.31%
3 Months4.2%
6 Months42.27%
YTD58.5%
1 Year37.92%
08 Sep 2023, 09:06:17 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.75, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹610.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 614.75 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% or 4.5 points.

08 Sep 2023, 08:16:06 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹610.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 578,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 610.25.

