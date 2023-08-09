Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 609.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹611.35 and closed at ₹609.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹614.8, while the lowest price was ₹605.3. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹232,579.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,655 shares on the BSE.
09 Aug 2023, 08:08:14 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹609.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, a total of 1,000,655 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹609.55.
