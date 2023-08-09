Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹611.35 and closed at ₹609.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹614.8, while the lowest price was ₹605.3. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹232,579.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,655 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
