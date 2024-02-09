Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹937.7 and closed at ₹933.55 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹939.75 and the low was ₹918.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹354,226.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6 and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. On the BSE, a total of 380,102 shares of Tata Motors were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.