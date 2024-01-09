Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 789.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 798.85 and closed at 790.55. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 800.15, while the lowest price was 787.6. The market cap of Tata Motors is 302,312.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 805.85, and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 693,387 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Motors stock is 793.7, while the high price is 801.9.

09 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 800.15 as against previous close of 793.05

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 794.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 796.5, while the offer price is 796.8. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 63,361,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹794.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹789.05

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 794.5, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69%, resulting in a net gain of 5.45 rupees.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months17.35%
6 Months27.55%
YTD1.17%
1 Year106.57%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹799.1, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹789.05

The stock price of Tata Motors is currently 799.1, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.27% and has risen by 10.05 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹790.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Motors BSE volume, a total of 693,387 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 790.55.

