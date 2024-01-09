Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹798.85 and closed at ₹790.55. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹800.15, while the lowest price was ₹787.6. The market cap of Tata Motors is ₹302,312.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.85, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 693,387 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Tata Motors stock is ₹793.7, while the high price is ₹801.9.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 794.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 796.5, while the offer price is 796.8. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 63,361,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹794.5, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69%, resulting in a net gain of 5.45 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.19%
|3 Months
|17.35%
|6 Months
|27.55%
|YTD
|1.17%
|1 Year
|106.57%
The stock price of Tata Motors is currently ₹799.1, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.27% and has risen by 10.05 points.
On the last day of Tata Motors BSE volume, a total of 693,387 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹790.55.
