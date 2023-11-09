Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Plunges as Trading Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 645.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 649.45 and closed at 645.15. The stock reached a high of 649.45 and a low of 641.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently estimated to be 246,052.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 769,192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months4.83%
6 Months26.11%
YTD65.63%
1 Year47.71%
09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹642.25, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹645.15

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹645.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 769,192 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 645.15.

