Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Plunges as Trading Slumps

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹649.45 and closed at ₹645.15. The stock reached a high of ₹649.45 and a low of ₹641.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently estimated to be ₹246,052.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 769,192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.