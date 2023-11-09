Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Plunges as Trading Slumps

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹649.45 and closed at ₹645.15. The stock reached a high of ₹649.45 and a low of ₹641.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently estimated to be ₹246,052.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 769,192.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|4.83%
|6 Months
|26.11%
|YTD
|65.63%
|1 Year
|47.71%
09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹642.25, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹645.15
09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹645.15 on last trading day
