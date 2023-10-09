Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day, the open price for Tata Motors was ₹628, with a close price of ₹619.55. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹620. The market capitalization for Tata Motors is ₹238,315.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹665.3, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 413,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.