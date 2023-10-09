Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 622.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, the open price for Tata Motors was 628, with a close price of 619.55. The stock had a high of 628 and a low of 620. The market capitalization for Tata Motors is 238,315.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 665.3, while the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 413,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low of 613.8 and a high of 621.45.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 618.95 as against previous close of 624.35

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 618.65. The bid price stands at 619.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 619.95. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of the same value. The open interest for Tata Motors is 64191975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹622.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 618.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.45, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹622.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 621.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.1% and 0.65.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹619.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 413,577 shares, with a closing price of 619.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.