Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day, the open price for Tata Motors was ₹628, with a close price of ₹619.55. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹620. The market capitalization for Tata Motors is ₹238,315.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹665.3, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 413,577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹613.8 and a high of ₹621.45.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 618.65. The bid price stands at 619.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 619.95. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of the same value. The open interest for Tata Motors is 64191975.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is ₹618.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹621.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.1% and ₹0.65.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 413,577 shares, with a closing price of ₹619.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!