Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 607.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹610 and closed at ₹607.2. The stock had a high of ₹624.1 and a low of ₹605.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹238,555.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 868,341 shares.
