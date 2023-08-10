Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 607.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 610 and closed at 607.2. The stock had a high of 624.1 and a low of 605.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 238,555.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 868,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹607.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 868,341 shares. The closing price for the day was 607.2.

