Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 789.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 799.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 799.1 and closed at 789.05. The stock reached a high of 809 and a low of 793.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 306,316.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 805.85, while the 52-week low is 384.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 560,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹799.5, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹789.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 799.5, with a net change of 10.45 and a percent change of 1.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% or 10.45. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.

10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹789.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 560,888. The closing price of the shares was 789.05.

