Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹623 and closed at ₹622.8. The stock reached a high of ₹628.25 and a low of ₹601.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,754.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹618.1 According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹622.4. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.3.

Tata Motors Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.11% 3 Months 13.89% 6 Months 41.56% YTD 59.36% 1 Year 30.01%

Tata Motors August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 621.25 Tata Motors is a well-known Indian automotive company with a spot price of 619.75. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, and there is no bid or offer quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 63,961,125, indicating significant investor interest. Tata Motors has a strong presence in the automotive industry and is a popular choice for investors.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹622.8 The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹618.1. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.7.

