Fri Aug 11 2023 09:46:06
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 618.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 623 and closed at 622.8. The stock reached a high of 628.25 and a low of 601.6. The market capitalization of the company is 236,754.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:13 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹618.1

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 622.4. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.3.

11 Aug 2023, 09:33:08 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months13.89%
6 Months41.56%
YTD59.36%
1 Year30.01%
11 Aug 2023, 09:24:39 AM IST

Tata Motors August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 621.25

Tata Motors is a well-known Indian automotive company with a spot price of 619.75. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, and there is no bid or offer quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 63,961,125, indicating significant investor interest. Tata Motors has a strong presence in the automotive industry and is a popular choice for investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:07:51 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹622.8

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 618.1. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.7.

11 Aug 2023, 08:08:10 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹622.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,410,506. The closing price for the stock was 622.8.

