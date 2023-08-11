Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹623 and closed at ₹622.8. The stock reached a high of ₹628.25 and a low of ₹601.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,754.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|13.89%
|6 Months
|41.56%
|YTD
|59.36%
|1 Year
|30.01%
Tata Motors is a well-known Indian automotive company with a spot price of 619.75. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, and there is no bid or offer quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 63,961,125, indicating significant investor interest. Tata Motors has a strong presence in the automotive industry and is a popular choice for investors.
