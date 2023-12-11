Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 714.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.