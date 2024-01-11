Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 799.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 799.8 and closed at 799.5. The stock reached a high of 810.75 and a low of 792.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 309,668.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 809 and 384.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 384,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹799.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 384,042. The closing price for the day was 799.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.