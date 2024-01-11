Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹799.8 and closed at ₹799.5. The stock reached a high of ₹810.75 and a low of ₹792.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹309,668.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹809 and ₹384.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 384,042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹799.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 384,042. The closing price for the day was ₹799.5.