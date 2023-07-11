Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹628.5, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹618.45

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹625 and closed at ₹618.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹634.6 while the lowest price was ₹617.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹236,865.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.65 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. A total of 2,131,852 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price extends rally; becomes 16th most valued automaker in the world Tata Motors also became the 16th most valued automaker in the world overtaking Kia Corporation in terms of market capitalization. Its m-cap surged to more than ₹2.07 lakh crore during the day. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-share-price-extends-rally-becomes-16th-most-valued-automaker-in-the-world-11689055910469.html Share Via

