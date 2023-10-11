Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees stock surge in trading today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹620 and closed at ₹617.4. The stock reached a high of ₹632.5 and a low of ₹618.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors stood at ₹2,41,571.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹665.3, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 1,046,738.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹636.1, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 5.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 5.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock has a price of ₹630.6. The percent change is 2.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price of ₹13.2.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,046,738 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹617.4.
