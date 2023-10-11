Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 630.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 620 and closed at 617.4. The stock reached a high of 632.5 and a low of 618.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors stood at 2,41,571.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 665.3, while the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 1,046,738.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹636.1, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹630.6

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 636.1, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 5.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 5.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹630.6, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹617.4

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock has a price of 630.6. The percent change is 2.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price of 13.2.

11 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹617.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,046,738 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 617.4.

