Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees stock surge in trading today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹620 and closed at ₹617.4. The stock reached a high of ₹632.5 and a low of ₹618.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors stood at ₹2,41,571.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹665.3, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 1,046,738.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.