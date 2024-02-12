Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹927.7 and closed at ₹924.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹927.7, while the lowest price was ₹906.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹350,586.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6, and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 897,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹918.35, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.13%
|3 Months
|27.41%
|6 Months
|49.56%
|YTD
|17.32%
|1 Year
|109.5%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹914.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.5, suggesting a decrease of 9.5 points.
