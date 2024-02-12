Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 914.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 927.7 and closed at 924.45. The highest price reached during the day was 927.7, while the lowest price was 906.05. The market capitalization of the company is 350,586.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6, and the 52-week low is 400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 897,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹918.35, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹914.95

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 918.35, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.13%
3 Months27.41%
6 Months49.56%
YTD17.32%
1 Year109.5%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹914.95, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹924.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 914.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.5, suggesting a decrease of 9.5 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹924.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE had a trading volume of 897,703 shares, with a closing price of 924.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!