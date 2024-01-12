Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock sinks as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 815.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an opening price of 812.55 and a closing price of 808.25. The stock reached a high of 817.4 and a low of 809 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 312580.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 810.75 and the 52-week low is 384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 650,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 809.5 and the high price was 818.95.

12 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 818.6 as against previous close of 816.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 812.95. The bid price is 814.0 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 814.15 with an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has a high open interest of 61,835,025. Tata Motors is a well-known automobile company and these figures reflect the current trading activity and demand for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹813.85, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹815.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 813.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months18.57%
6 Months31.42%
YTD4.58%
1 Year95.04%
12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹816.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹815.85

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 816.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This suggests that the stock price has had a small increase of 0.02% or 0.2 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹808.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors witnessed a trading volume of 650,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 808.25.

