Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock sinks as trading takes a downturn

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an opening price of ₹812.55 and a closing price of ₹808.25. The stock reached a high of ₹817.4 and a low of ₹809 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹312580.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹810.75 and the 52-week low is ₹384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 650,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.