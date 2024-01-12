Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock sinks as trading takes a downturn

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an opening price of ₹812.55 and a closing price of ₹808.25. The stock reached a high of ₹817.4 and a low of ₹809 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹312580.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹810.75 and the 52-week low is ₹384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 650,222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹809.5 and the high price was ₹818.95.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 812.95. The bid price is 814.0 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 814.15 with an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has a high open interest of 61,835,025. Tata Motors is a well-known automobile company and these figures reflect the current trading activity and demand for the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹813.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|18.57%
|6 Months
|31.42%
|YTD
|4.58%
|1 Year
|95.04%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹816.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This suggests that the stock price has had a small increase of 0.02% or 0.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors witnessed a trading volume of 650,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹808.25.
