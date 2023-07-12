Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 621.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's 628.5

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 628.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 625.7 and closed at 618.45. The highest price reached during the day was 630.4, while the lowest was 622.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at 240,715.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 431,810 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹621.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at 621.25, which is a decrease of 1.15% from the previous day's closing price of 628.5. The net change in the stock price is -7.25.

12 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.75, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 621.75 with a net change of -6.75 and a percent change of -1.07. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 6.75 points or 1.07% compared to the previous trading day.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.25, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 622.25 with a percent change of -0.99. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.25, indicating a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 623.05. There has been a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.87% and the actual decrease in price is 5.45.

12 Jul 2023, 02:38 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 624. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.72% or a net change of -4.5.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹624, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 624. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, meaning the stock has dropped by 4.5.

12 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.3, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 623.3 with a percent change of -0.83. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decrease of 5.2 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹623, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 623. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.5 units.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.8, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 622.8. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.8, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 623.8, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.75%, resulting in a net decrease of 4.7.

12 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.6, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 623.6 with a percent change of -0.78. This means that there has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%. The net change in the stock price is -4.9, indicating a decrease of 4.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Tata Motors stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -5. This indicates that the stock has declined by 0.8% and the price has decreased by 5 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock price is 624.5. There has been a decrease of 0.64% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.0.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 624.5. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of 4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 624.9, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -3.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.8, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 625.8. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.25, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 625.25, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and the price has dropped by 3.25 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 625.95 with a percent change of -0.41. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, which further confirms the decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.65, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 626.65. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.4, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of 626.4. There has been a decrease of 0.33% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 628.15. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of 0.06% in percentage change and a net change of -0.35.

12 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.6, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 628.6 with a net change of 0.1 and a percentage change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 units, representing a 0.02% change. This data provides a snapshot of the current value of Tata Motors stock in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹629.95, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 629.95. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.45 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 626.9. There has been a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the actual decrease in value is 1.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.5, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹628.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 626.5 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -2.0. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% or 2.0.

12 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.5, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 628.5 with no percent change and no net change. This means that the stock price has remained the same since the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.45 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 431,810 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for this day was 618.45.

